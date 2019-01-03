“I know the end goal is the NFL and it’s on the horizon, but it is not the time for me to make that leap,” Agim said in a statement on Twitter. “My job at this point is to help this team get to where it needs to be, show the next wave of Razorbacks the way and build on my credentials.”

There had been some speculation that Agim, one of the highest ranked recruits signed by the Razorbacks during the Rivals era, might forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft, but he has decided to come back to school to further improve his draft stock.

FAYETTEVILLE — McTelvin Agim is officially returning to Arkansas for his senior year, he announced via Twitter on Thursday.

A 6.0 four-star defensive end coming out of Hope in 2016, Agim was the No. 50 overall prospect in the country and No. 1 player in Arkansas in his class. Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and several other big-time programs offered him, but he chose to stay home. Only three players ranked higher than him - Mitch Mustain, Darren McFadden and Darius Winston - have played for the Razorbacks.



During his first three seasons in Fayetteville, Agim has bounced back and forth between defensive end and defensive tackle in both three- and four-man fronts. Coaches on the previous and current staffs have praised him for his versatility, and he made starts at both spots as a junior in 2018.

Despite not having a set position, he has improved his numbers each season, with 109 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

This season, he led the team with 10 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hurries, while his 4.5 sacks were second only to Armon Watts. With the graduation of Watts, Agim will likely be the anchor of Arkansas’ defensive line in 2019.

He was one of three players head coach Chad Morris said submitted paperwork to the NFL for a draft grade after the season. Linebacker De’Jon Harris and cornerback Ryan Pulley were the others.

Harris has already revealed his intention to return for his senior season, but Pulley has not made an official announcement. He has, however, posted tweets that seem to indicate a return and Morris said last month that he believed all three would be on the team next season.