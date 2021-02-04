HawgBeat - Meet the Razorbacks' 2021 preferred walk-on class

Due to COVID-19 legislation granting everyone on the roster an extra year of eligibility, Arkansas's 2021 preferred walk-on class may be smaller than in previous years to help balance a roster that returns 10 senior contributors. The class currently has eight pledged to walk-on with half of them coming from the Natural State. The Razorbacks have a rich history of walk-ons exceeding expectations and becoming key contributors–and even stars. Grant Morgan, a finalist for the Burlsworth award, finished first in the nation in tackles per game and Hudson Clark earned a scholarship for next season after becoming Arkansas's first freshman to grab three interceptions in a single game. Get to know this year's group of new walk-on additions...

Darrell Wilson - DB

It's still considered a rare occurrence but a grad transfer opting to walk-on at an SEC program from a small school will become more and more common as players flood the transfer portal and supply outpaces demand. Darrell Wilson found himself in that boat. He wanted an opportunity to show he can play at a level higher than NAIA at Marian University, so he opted to transfer to Arkansas for his final year as a walk-on. Wilson is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound safety. He started all 13 games for Marian in 2019 and earned all-conference first-team honors. He posted 53 tackles, 36 solo, two picks, four PBUs, two forced fumbles and one recovery. The Illinois native is already on campus.

Preston Crawford - RB

If the name Preston Crawford sounds familiar, it should. Crawford was the starting running back for Bentonville in 2019 and was a two-time all-state selection. He received some DI interest but the scholarship offers didn't materialize. Crawford attended Northwest Arkansas C.C. for a semester and is now enrolled at Arkansas. The RB is 6-foot, 195 pounds.

Jordan Hanna - LB

Younger brother of current Razorback walk-on Morgan Hanna, Jordan is following path that could one day lead to a scholarship. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker hails from Greenwood HS–the coincidental former home of Burlsworth finalist Grant Morgan. The back-to-back state champ racked up 259 tackles, 22 sacks and 32 tackles for loss. He chose to walk on at Arkansas over offers to play at Southern Miss, Austin Peay, Pitt St and more.

Jon Stanley Hill - DE

The Razorbacks added Jon Stanley Hill from Dumas to the PWO class on January 26. The defensive end had 85 tackles, 55 solo, three TFLs, 10 sacks, a forced fumble and two blocked punts in his senior season. He chose Arkansas over offers from Ouachita Baptist and Northeastern St.

Logan Moss - LB

The Razorbacks landed DeWitt linebacker Logan Moss in mid-January but we won't see him on the field with the Hogs until spring of 2022 as he grayshirts the first semester. He chose Arkansas over offers from Southern Arkansas, Arkansas-Monticello, Hendrix, Northeastern State and more.

Josh Street - OL

Bentonville OL Josh Street reported scholarship offers from ULM, Kansas, Maryland and others but with a rare P5 offer spurn, he ended up calling the Hogs instead on January 25. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound right tackle also played on the defensive line for Bentonville and threw discus.

Patrick Foley - P/K

The Razorbacks nabbed the commitment of punter Patrick Foley in October and he gives the Hogs a duo of "5-star" additions at punter and kicker. Foley had interest from South Dakota State, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas State and others but chose the Hogs. He's a Nebraska native and he's ranked the 14th best punter in the country by Kohl's kicking. Foley's 6-foot-2, 195 pounds.

Francisco Castro - LS