Tennessee is one of the top states in the nation for young talent and the Razorbacks are trying to open up a pipeline, offering 2019 linebacker Eli Neal on Tuesday.

Neal, a rising senior, holds several offers from small programs such as UT-Martin and Arkansas Pine Bluff but his Arkansas offer is his first P5 offer. He says he's also been getting interest from Memphis, Tulsa and Texas A&M as well. Neal grabbed some coaches attention after a good camp showing this summer on the Hill.

"I was on campus June 12th for an unofficial visit with my coach and a couple teammates," Neal said. "The next day my teammates and I participated in a camp. The camp was great, it was really fun to me which made it easier to perform the way I did."