Arkansas's 2020 recruiting class is taking hit after hit since Sunday's announcement that Chad Morris was fired after less than two seasons on the Hill. Memphis 3-star athlete Darin Turner decommitted Wednesday morning to explore other options but says the Hogs will remain in the mix, depending on who the next head coach will be.

Turner committed to Arkansas in late August to Morris and Justin Stepp as a wide receiver target who could potentially switch to safety if needed. He chose Arkansas over offers from Auburn, LSU and several more offers. Now, schools like Georgia Tech are trying to get in the mix for the two-way athlete.

Turner's decommitment leaves six in the 2020 recruiting class after the Hogs lost all seven commits from Texas over the past three days.

Turner joins Marshall, Texas wide receiver Savion Williams, Houston, Texas running back John Gentry, Crockett, Texas tight end Allen Horace, Austin, Texas wide receiver Mason Mangum, Carthage, Texas athlete Kelvontay Dixon, Dallas tight end Brandon Frazier and Dallas QB Chandler Morris in reopening his recruitment.