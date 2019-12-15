Prospects don't typically get a chance at a second official on a campus they've already visited but since 3-star athlete Darin Turner hadn't used all five yet, he was able to come on a second 48-hour trip to meet new head coach Sam Pittman.

"'It went good, I really liked it," Turner said. "I liked the coach and the coaching staff he's bringing in, it's really good.

"I knew about him at Georgia, I knew he was the offensive line coach, but I didn't really know too much about him until he came and we sat down and talked. He really speaks from his heart, he's understandable and he's honest. He'll tell you where he's trying to get, and if you can help him out, he really appreciates it."

Turner was one of eight of Chad Morris's 2020 commits to leave the class when he was let go after game nine, but he was one of Pittman's first calls since he was introduced at Arkansas this past Monday.

"I like that he's honest," Turner said. "He wants to win and he's coming from a winning environment. He just wants to make the program better by recruiting top players to help change the Arkansas football program around."

Arkansas still has six commits, all on the defensive side of the ball. Turner's position is up in the air, though it was assumed the 6-foot-3, 210-pound wideout/safety would stick to catching passes when Morris was here.

"They're pretty much leaving it up to me, whatever position I want to play," Turner said. "I mean, I'm a wideout, but I'll play defense to help my team out."