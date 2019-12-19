After becoming the last decommit of eight when Chad Morris was fired, Darin Turner is now the first former Razorback commit back in the fold. The Memphis two-way athlete recommitted and signed his NLI to Arkansas on day two of the early signing period.

Turner is now the ninth signee for new head coach Sam Pittman who had just nine days to convince prospects to ink early. Despite being severely behind the majority of SEC programs who didn't have a coaching change before the end of the season, nine signees is still very impressive for Pittman and his half-full staff. Nine signees also includes four early enrollees, three flips and a 4-star.

Turner, ranked as the No. 14 athlete prospect in the nation, would prefer to play wide receiver at Arkansas but has consistently stated he'd play wherever his coach needs him to play. A one-time LSU commit, Turner racked up eight prestigious offers during his recruitment including Clemson and Auburn, and had high interesting from Alabama as well.

Coming off of his second official visit to Arkansas this past weekend, Turner had great reviews of the new Hog staff and the environment on the Hill.

"They're bringing in a good coaching staff," Turner said. "They've got an incredible fan base, I'd get to play with some of my former teammates. I mean, there's not much more you could ask for. They've got a good education program.

"Wherever you go, you get knowledge. Just being in Arkansas and knowing you've got a fan base like that is amazing. You don't get too many places like that."

Turner will also be reuniting with a former teammate in class of 2019 signee, wide receiver Shamar Nash.

"Being able to hook up with him really means something, because we really started something in high school and middle school," Turner said. "We can keep that legacy going. Every stage, we've played together, so it'd be amazing to play together in college too."

Turner picked off five passes and led Central to a first-round playoff appearance despite a disappointing 5-7 season.

The 5.7 3-star adds 90 points to Arkansas's team recruiting score with nine signees and three more unsigned commits.

