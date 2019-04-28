News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-28 12:31:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Men's golf claims rare victory for Arkansas in SEC title match

Jb6icfepjcw6dt8ugtsp
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Julian Perico's short par putt on the 18th hole clinched Arkansas' 3-1-1 win over Auburn in the 2019 SEC Men's Golf Championship at Sea Island Golf Club on Sunday.

It is the Razorbacks' second SEC title and first since 1995, when the event was strictly stroke play.

The aforementioned short putt by Perico, a freshman, defeated Graysen Huff and gave Arkansas its third point of the day. Previously, William Buhl topped Jacob Solomon 3&2 and Tyson Reeder got a 2-up win over Trace Crowe

Auburn's lone point of the day came when Brandon Mancheno took down Mason Overstreet 6&5. The Tigers' Jovan Rebula and the Razorbacks' Luis Garza were all square on the 19th hole when Perico clinched the victory.

"We hung in there all day long," Arkansas head coach Brad McMakin said. "William (Buhl) went out and won that first point, which I think is so key in match play. After Auburn tied it, Luis Garza and Julian were down one or two through 13 holes but they continued to fight and make a couple of putts

"These guys will always be champions together. This is a very close group, maybe the closest I've coached. They really came together over the last two months."

Arkansas will now await its NCAA Regional assignment during the selection show on the Golf Channel at 9 p.m. Wednesday. If they place in the top five of their regional, the Razorbacks will return to Fayetteville to play in the NCAA Championship at the Blessings Golf Club.

Rare victory in SEC title game/match

Sunday's victory by the men's golf team is also significant because it's just the fourth time - in 31 attempts - that the Razorbacks have won an SEC Championship game or match.

The track and field and cross country programs for the men and women have combined to win numerous SEC titles, but the format is such that they aren't playing in a true championship game or match against one other team.

Similarly, the men's golf team's 1995 title came in stroke play. It wasn't until a few years ago that the golf championship was decided through match play, which pits two teams in a final match.

As you can see in the chart below, Arkansas' only other wins were in volleyball (1997), men's basketball (2000) and women's golf (2018). Here is the individual breakdown by sport...

~Volleyball: 1-7

~Men's basketball: 1-6

~Soccer: 0-5

~Baseball: 0-4

~Football: 0-3

~Men's golf: 1-0

~Women's golf: 1-0

~Women's basketball: 0-1

~Softball: 0-1

Arkansas' SEC Championship Game History
Year Sport Opponent Result

1993

Soccer

Vanderbilt

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1995

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 95-93 (OT)

1995

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

1995

Football

Florida

L, 34-3

1996

Soccer

Florida

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1996

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1997

Volleyball

Florida

W, 3-0

1998

Baseball

Auburn

L, 7-5

1998

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1999

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 76-63

1999

Baseball

Alabama

L, 9-3

1999

Softball

LSU

L, 4-3

1999

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2000

Men's Basketball

Auburn

W, 75-67

2001

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-2

2002

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2002

Football

Georgia

L, 30-3

2003

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

2006

Football

Florida

L, 38-28

2007

Men's Basketball

Florida

L, 77-56

2007

Baseball

Vanderbilt

L, 7-4

2008

Men's Basketball

Georgia

L, 66-57

2015

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 78-63

2016

Soccer

Florida

L, 2-1 (OT)

2017

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 82-65

2017

Baseball

LSU

L, 4-2

2017

Soccer

Texas A&M

L, 2-1

2018

Women's Golf

South Carolina

W, 3-2

2018

Soccer

LSU

L, 1-1 (4-1 PKs)

2019

Women's Basketball

Mississippi State

L, 101-70

2019

Men's Golf

Auburn

W, 3-1-1
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}