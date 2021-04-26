HawgBeat - Men's golf falls in SEC final, adding to Hogs' rough history in SECCGs

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Arkansas' appearance in the SEC men's golf final ended the same way so many have in all sports - in heartbreaking fashion.

With a chance to extend the match, freshman Manuel Lozada's 8-foot putt on the final hole lipped out and Vanderbilt's William Moll knocked in a short putt to give the Commodores a 3-2 victory and the SEC title Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.

That ended an impressive run that included Segundo Oliva Pinto capturing the individual SEC crown in stroke play and match-play wins over LSU (3-2) and Texas A&M (3-1-1).

Pinto's dominance continued in the match play portion of the event. He won all three of his matchups, including a dominant 4 & 3 victory over Vanderbilt's Harrison Ott. The Razorbacks' other point came from Julian Perico, who cruised to a 6 & 5 win over Matthew Riedel.

By HawgBeat's tally, Arkansas is now just 4-30 in head-to-head championship matchups since joining the conference in the early 1990s.

The men's golf team actually has one of those four wins, as it defeated Auburn to capture the 2019 SEC championship. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic, so the Razorbacks were making a bid to defend their title this year.

The other three wins were won by women's golf in 2018, men's basketball in 2000 and volleyball in 1997.

It is worth noting that the chart below includes only sports that have a championship that pits two teams head-to-head. That means Arkansas' dominant cross country and track and field teams - which have combined to win numerous SEC titles - are not included.

Similarly, the men's golf team's 1995 title came in stroke play. It wasn't until a few years ago that the golf championship was decided through match play,

Here is the breakdown of Arkansas' history in SEC tournament finals or championship games across all sports...

~Volleyball: 1-7

~Men's basketball: 1-6

~Soccer: 0-7

~Baseball: 0-4

~Football: 0-3

~Men's golf: 1-1

~Women's golf: 1-0

~Women's basketball: 0-1

~Softball: 0-1