The state of Arkansas has at least three very promising future Division-I tight ends and they hosted one this weekend–Mena tight end Mason Brotherton. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound junior has been picking up steam in his recruitment but is still chasing an offer from the homestate Hogs.

"I have been up here many times," Brotherton said. "I have seen all the great facilities, but to develop a relationship with some of the new coaches is awesome.

"Coach Cooper and I just started talking a month or two ago. He told me I'm just as close as any other tight end getting an offer he just hasn't seen me in person yet. He wants to see me move around in person. He said he will get down there this spring and watch me practice and then we'll go from there. He said I have a really good chance. They have a lot of faith in me."

In his junior season at Mena that culminated in a 7-4 record, Brotherton caught 21 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns. He's earned himself offers from five programs so far, Memphis, Kansas, Mercer, Coastal Carolina and ULM, which he'll visit the weekend of March 14.