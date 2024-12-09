Metcalf brothers to transfer from Arkansas

Arkansas safety TJ Metcalf. (Photo by Braeden Botts)

Arkansas defensive backs TJ and Tevis Metcalf entered the transfer portal Monday, HawgBeat confirmed. TJ Metcalf broke out as a starting safety in his second year with the program this fall. The former four-star prospect logged 57 tackles, one forced fumble, 10 pass deflections and three interceptions as a sophomore this season. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 24-14 win at Auburn, as he had a hand in four of the Razorbacks’ five takeaways with two interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup that led to a Doneiko Slaughter interception. Metcalf had four total tackles and he became the first Arkansas player with at least two interceptions, two pass breakups and one forced fumble in a game since Kenoy His brother, Tevis, is also entering the transfer portal after spending his freshman season in Fayetteville this year. Tevis was a three-star prospect coming out of Pinson Valley High School in Alabama. A 5-foot-10, 192-pound Alabama native, Tevis originally chose the Razorbacks over Auburn, Colorado, Georgia Tech and others. In his lone season with the Hogs, Tevis primarily played special teams and recorded one tackle. He finished the year with a 41.7 Pro Football Focus grade.

Advertisement

TJ Metcalf Arkansas bio

2024 (SOPHOMORE): Tallied six total tackles during a loss at Missouri (Nov. 30) … Collected four stops in addition to a tackle for loss and two pass breakups during a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 24) … Registered two tackles and a pass breakup against Texas (Nov. 16) … Tallied six tackles and a pass breakup vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Started and recorded two tackles in addition to a fumble recovery and interception during a 58-25 win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Registered a tackle in a loss to LSU (Oct. 19) … Collected seven stops in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Registered three tackles and a pass breakup against Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Had a career day in the Razorbacks’ 24-14 win at Auburn, played a role in four of the Hogs’ five takeaways with two interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup that led to Doneiko Slaughter’s interception (Sept. 21) … Became the first Arkansas defender with at least two interceptions, two pass breakups and one forced fumble in a game since defensive back Kenoy Kennedy accomplished the feat against South Carolina in 1999 (Sept. 21) … Registered seven tackles against UAB and recorded his first career interception by picking off UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno with just 54 seconds left in the contest (Sept. 14) … Recorded a career-high 12 tackles at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7), nearly matching his 2023 season total of 15 … Started at defensive back and registered two tackles during a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29). 2023 (FRESHMAN): Played in all 12 games as a true freshman, seeing time on special teams and in the secondary … Recovered one fumble and logged 15 total tackles for the season … Made four tackles and recovered a fumble in his collegiate debut in win over Western Carolina (Sept. 2) … Tallied a lone stop vs. BYU (Sept. 16) … Recorded two tackles at Alabama (Oct. 14) … Logged three stops in win at Florida (Nov. 4) … Posted a career-high five tackles vs. Auburn (Nov. 11). HIGH SCHOOL: A four-star prospect according to Rivals … Rated the No. 33 safety nationally by Rivals … No. 23 player in Alabama according to 247Sports … Played on both sides of the ball for head coach Lee Guess at Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Ala. … As a senior, racked up 65.5 total tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss … Logged 10 pass breakups and one interception … Also recorded three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery … Offensively, caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns … Selected to play in the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Florida State, Indiana, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others. PERSONAL: Son of Tarrus and Neely Metcalf … Has a sister, Tinsley, and a brother, Tevis – who is an Arkansas defensive back … Father played football at Ole Miss … Cousin of NFL WR and former Ole Miss WR DK Metcalf … Birthdate: May 6, 2005.

Tevis Metcalf Arkansas bio