Mic'd Up: Musselman's First Team Practice
Arkansas fans have already been getting to know new head coach Eric Musselman better with introductory press conference, interviews and his tweets but the Razorbacks are giving fans (and media) an inside look at practice with the Head Hog.
Listen to the head man mic'd up from his first practice with his new team:
You've seen the snippets, now watch the whole thing.— Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball (@RazorbackMBB) April 24, 2019
We mic'd up @EricPMusselman's first practice with the team.
You don't want to miss this 👀🐗 pic.twitter.com/791GuCAHdD
