Mic'd Up: Musselman's First Team Practice

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Arkansas fans have already been getting to know new head coach Eric Musselman better with introductory press conference, interviews and his tweets but the Razorbacks are giving fans (and media) an inside look at practice with the Head Hog.

Listen to the head man mic'd up from his first practice with his new team:

