Michigan cornerback Maxwell Hairston has a top eight and a rapidly approaching commitment announcement date. The rising senior narrowed down his list of 20+ offers down to Arkansas, Temple, Kansas, Ole Miss, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Boston College and West Virginia.

Despite few unofficial visits, Hairston says he wants to lock in his spot at his school of choice as more than double the number of prospects have committed early compared to last year. He'll be making his announcement on June 3.

Hairston told HawgBeat that he only visited Cincinnati and Ole Miss before the shutdown, but he has taken approximately three virtual visits with the Arkansas staff.

"(The visits) were great," Hairston said. "They really opened my eyes about Arkansas. I enjoyed it."

Offered by Arkansas on April 4, Haiston has been getting to know the coaching staff and that had a big impact on the Hogs making the cut at least.

"The relationship I built with coach Carter so fast," Hairston said. "I like how he keeps it real with you. He doesn’t sugar coat and I respect that. Talking to Odom and Pittman was great too."