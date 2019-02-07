With the mid-season departure of true freshman Jordan Phillips to UT-Arlington, the Razorbacks have a half-year's worth of a scholarship open and they aren't letting it go to waste. They surprised junior walk-on Jonathan "Buckets" Holmes with a scholarship after practice on Thursday and the entire team exploded with excitement.

Holmes is somewhat of a victory symbol for Arkansas basketball fans since every time the hooper steps on the court, they know the Razorbacks are getting another notch in the win column.

The now-scholarship player has played a total of 32 minutes for the Hogs over his three seasons with 17 career points. He also has one assist, one steal, four rebounds, three personal fouls and and two turnovers.