Head coach Mike Neighbors is entering his eighth year at the helm of the Arkansas women's basketball program, which has made six straight postseason appearances. The Greenwood, Arkansas native said he cherishes the opportunity to lead his home-state program for any amount of time, let along the near-decade he's had so far.

So far, his tenure has marked major improvement from previous head coach Jimmy Dykes, but it also came with inopportune timing with the Covid-19 pandemic and changes in the landscape of college athletics. Two of Neighbors' best teams were subject to a canceled NCAA Tournament and then an uncharacteristic NCAA Tournament held at a neutral site in Texas rather than at home in Fayetteville.

While Neighbors has adjusted to the changes and is looking forward after the Covid issues, fans are antsy about the direction of the program, particularly in regards to the roster turnover and lack of NCAA Tournament success. HawgBeat dives into those two topics with part two of our exclusive series with Neighbors.