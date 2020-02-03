... Let’s start at the top. Georgia will finish with the No 1 recruiting class once again but Alabama will make things close. I expect the Bulldogs to keep five-star offensive tackle Broderick Jones, while five-star defensive end Jordan Burch likely choosing South Carolina would eliminate LSU from jumping anyone.

... I don’t think Zachary Evans will pick a program this week. I know there have been rumors flying around about Georgia, but the Dawgs just took their second running back so they appear out. Texas A&M? There were some rumors that the Aggies were back in front, but also rumors that they have moved on like LSU and Alabama have. Ole Miss and Tennessee are in the mix, but you also hear different things about each of them. There have been rumors that an in-home visit with Jeremy Pruitt was blown off. Honestly who knows? If I had to pick a school right now, it would be Ole Miss but in typical Evans fashion, I think this goes well beyond National Signing Day.

... The West Coast is going to be boring. There aren’t any big marquee names left out there and I think USC finishes with another thud. Oregon wants either a wide receiver or defensive linemen and they should get Alabama defensive lineman Jayson Jones. But I don’t expect a flashy finish from any of the Pac-12 programs. Oregon will finish far and away with the best class in the conference as they continue to distance themselves from the rest of the league.

... Coveted defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson will choose Alabama after a long recruiting battle with LSU, Ole Miss and others. This will be one of the most important commitments of the class for the Crimson Tide. Jackson has five-star ability and just needs to add a five-star motor and he could be special.