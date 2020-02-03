Mind of Mike: Predictions heading into NSD 2020
The Mind of Mike is a scary place. We delve into the mind of National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell for predictions leading up to Signing Day.
MORE NSD 2020: Lasting memory of the 2020 cycle | Which assistant is crushing it on the recruiting trail? | Which final weekend visit stands out? | What surprise is in store? | Which prospect is the most likely to flip? | Which program could have the best finish? | Farrell's thoughts on 2020 rankings | Biggest SEC questions | Which hire has been the most important?
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
... Let’s start at the top. Georgia will finish with the No 1 recruiting class once again but Alabama will make things close. I expect the Bulldogs to keep five-star offensive tackle Broderick Jones, while five-star defensive end Jordan Burch likely choosing South Carolina would eliminate LSU from jumping anyone.
... I don’t think Zachary Evans will pick a program this week. I know there have been rumors flying around about Georgia, but the Dawgs just took their second running back so they appear out. Texas A&M? There were some rumors that the Aggies were back in front, but also rumors that they have moved on like LSU and Alabama have. Ole Miss and Tennessee are in the mix, but you also hear different things about each of them. There have been rumors that an in-home visit with Jeremy Pruitt was blown off. Honestly who knows? If I had to pick a school right now, it would be Ole Miss but in typical Evans fashion, I think this goes well beyond National Signing Day.
... The West Coast is going to be boring. There aren’t any big marquee names left out there and I think USC finishes with another thud. Oregon wants either a wide receiver or defensive linemen and they should get Alabama defensive lineman Jayson Jones. But I don’t expect a flashy finish from any of the Pac-12 programs. Oregon will finish far and away with the best class in the conference as they continue to distance themselves from the rest of the league.
... Coveted defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson will choose Alabama after a long recruiting battle with LSU, Ole Miss and others. This will be one of the most important commitments of the class for the Crimson Tide. Jackson has five-star ability and just needs to add a five-star motor and he could be special.
... Texas will have a nice finish by landing Alfred Collins and Kelvontay Dixon and possibly Princely Umanmielien. Landing all three should should push the Longhorns near the top 15 of the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings. What once looked like a surefire top-10 class unraveled a bit with a rough season, but this would be a nice finish for Tom Herman.
... Four-star running back Jahmyr Gibbs will stick with Georgia Tech and fellow four-star running back Ashaad Clayton will stick with Colorado despite some bigger programs checking in on both.
... Pitt will land coveted four-star defensive back Rashad Battle, who was once a Maryland commitment and will continue the Panthers' excellence in recruiting defensive backs out of high school.
... Ole Miss will close strong and land wide receiver Malachi Wideman, possibly Evans and down the road perhaps Leonard Manuel. Lane Kiffin will do a great job selling this offense to recruits and I expect defensive improvements in the 2021 class as well. Oh, and don’t be surprised if they steal Marc Britt from Florida.
... Offensive lineman Jalen St. John will pick Arkansas and running back Michael Drennen will pick Kentucky after a little bit of drama in the Midwest.
... The Gators will land defensive back Avantae Williams but center Sedrick Van Pran will stick with Georgia. As for Britt, it’s a toss up between Florida and Ole Miss as of right now.
... Running back Jalen Berger will stick with Wisconsin after Rutgers made a late run.