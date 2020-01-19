Arkansas has just one offensive line commit in the 2020 class and they'll try to add at least three more for National Signing Day on February 5. Missouri offensive guard Jalen St. John took his first visit to Arkansas this weekend and came away with good impressions of the program, the state and the people.

"Good visit, lot of great fans and great people," St. John said after the visit. "It was crazy, the Kentucky game and the Catfish Hole. A lot of people and the fan support, like they live football. I could see myself here."

Several of Arkansas's new coaches have former ties to the 4-star lineman. St. John was formerly committed to Missouri so he has relationships with Barry Odom, Brad Davis and Sam Carter.

"Coach Pittman, all of the coaches, it's a great staff," St. John said. "Then it was great to meet a couple of players. They told me I'm very important. So, I'm just waiting. I'll go see Florida State and go from there. Arkansas is big on my board"

The 6-foot-4, 323-pound lineman doesn't have official visit plans for next weekend yet but does plan to visit Florida State on the 31st leading up to signing day.