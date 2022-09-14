Though they are a talented squad, Missouri State is just 1-38 against FBS teams. The Bears are also 0-7 all-time against the Razorbacks, including two losses to the Hogs when Petrino was the head coach (2009, 2011).

Helping to make up the Bears' roster are 43 newcomers — 10 FBS transfers, five FCS transfers, 11 junior college transfers and 17 true freshmen.

"They're a physical football team," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. "I'll tell you one thing, (Petrino) knows the personnel he has because he uses the best ones on his team and a lot of times that doesn't happen. I mean a lot of times you got a guy and he touched the ball three times. He knows he's got a good running back, good quarterback, and a good wideout."

Missouri State has brought in transfers from schools like Alabama, Michigan, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Houston, Florida State and more. The Bears have seven starters that were ranked by Rivals as a three-star and one that was a four star.

Unlike most FCS teams, Bobby Petrino's Missouri State squad boasts plenty of FBS experience. To be exact, the Bears have 26 players on their roster that have played at the FBS level.

Things begin with quarterback Jason Shelley, who was a three-star recruit coming out of Frisco, Texas. Shelley has thrown for 563 yards and six touchdowns through two games this season and he's completing 68.5% of his passes.

"He's a great guy" Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr. said. "He can run, he can throw, he can do basically what you would love your quarterback to do."

Shelley was named the CFPA National FCS Performer of the Week for his 297 passing yards and five scores through the air against UT Martin last week.

Behind Shelley is Kansas State transfer and former three-star prospect Jacardia Wright, who has carried the ball 36 times for 168 yards this season. He will be the workhorse back when the Bears run the ball.

"He's a great back," Paul said. "Physical. Big. He has the size and the speed. So, we’re going to have to buckle down on him. We’ll have to adjust and things like that."

The receiving corps is loaded, led by Central Michigan transfer Ty Scott, who has been impressive through two games, hauling in 16 passes for 256 yards and three scores. Former Arkansas and Cincinnati receiver Jordan Jones was cleared to play this weekend after being in concussion protocol.

The offensive line is experienced, featuring five players that have combined for 96 starts at some level of college football. Left tackle Landon Bebee was named to the preseason First Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team.

Defensively, the Bears feature a strong secondary and a solid group on the defensive line.

"They’re really well coached and they’ve got a lot of good athletes," Arkansas offensive guard Brady Latham said. "They have a good defensive line and good linebackers. They fly around. They’re a really good team and we need to be prepared for them."

Former Colorado State and Florida State defensive back Caleb Blake will start at cornerback for the Bears. He was a four-star prospect coming out of Bishop Moore High School in Orlando, Florida.

At the other corner spot is preseason All-American Montrae Braswell, who spent time at Central Michigan, and is an elite kick returner. He returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in Week 1 against UCA.

Safety Dillon Thomas transferred in after playing in 45 games over five seasons at Northern Illinois. Former Alabama and Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald will play alongside Thomas.

On the defensive line, end Kevin Ellis was a preseason First Team All-MVFC selection. He leads the team with 13 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks this year.

Defensive tackle Anthony Payne plugs the middle and has a team-high two sacks, both of which came against UCA, when Missouri State recorded seven sacks as a team.

At linebacker, Ferrin Manuleleua will serve as the Mike. He finished with 70 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception in 11 starts for the Bears last season.

On special teams, kicker Jose Pizano was a preseason First Team All-MVFC selection. He's 2-3 on field goals and 8-8 on PAT's through two games.

Punter Grant Burkett was No. 2 in the FCS last season with an average of 46.2 yards per punt. He's averaged 40.3 yards per punt this season with a long of 50 yards.

Arkansas and Missouri State will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.