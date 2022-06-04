Missouri State rallies, staves off elimination from Stillwater Regional

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Missouri State hit three home runs to score seven runs over the final two innings and stave off elimination Saturday afternoon.

A two-run blast by Mason Hull put the finishing touches on the Bears’ 8-7 comeback win over Grand Canyon in an elimination game at the Stillwater Regional.

The win moves Missouri State into another elimination game at noon CT Sunday against the loser of Saturday’s nightcap between Oklahoma State and Arkansas.

The Antelopes — whose season ended with the loss — were six outs away from winning their first NCAA Tournament game with a 7-1 lead entering the eighth inning.

However, Drake Baldwin hit a two-run home run to pull the Bears within four and set the stage for a wild ninth inning.

With Grand Canyon closer Vince Reilly, a first-team All-WAC selection, on the mound, Will Duff was hit by a pitch and Walker Jenkins drew a walk to turn the lineup over.

Missouri State leadoff man Spencer Nivens got ahead in the count 3-1 before hitting a three-run homer to right that made it a one-run game. At that point, the Antelopes brought in Carter Young.

He managed to induce a ground ball, but the second baseman booted it and Baldwin reached on the error. Hull followed with his two-run shot that just stayed fair down the left field line. All five runs scored before an out was recorded.

The comeback wiped out a 10-strikeout performance by Grand Canyon veteran starter Nick Hull, who gave up just one run on two hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings.

The Antelopes’ offense provided a lot of run support in the form of a pair of home runs by Tayler Aguilar — who also homered against Arkansas — as well as long balls from Juan Colato and Jacob Wilson.

Looking ahead, Missouri State has played both of its potential opponents in Sunday’s elimination game. It lost to Oklahoma State during the regular season and on Friday in the regional, but beat Arkansas in their lone matchup.