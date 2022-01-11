Missouri transfer DT focusing on Arkansas, 3 others

Arkansas is a finalist for another top defensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Mekhi Wingo, who earned Freshman All-SEC honors at Missouri this season, has the Razorbacks in his top four, along with LSU, Oklahoma and USC, that he released Tuesday afternoon.

He is the second transfer defensive tackle to include Arkansas among his top options this month, joining Tulsa’s Jaxon Player, whose list also includes Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and TCU.

With John Ridgeway declaring for the NFL Draft rather than returning for a super senior season, plus Tre Williams and Markell Utsey exhausting their eligibility, the Razorbacks are searching for replacements on their defensive line. They’ve already landed defensive end Landon Jackson from LSU, but are now seeking interior linemen.

Interestingly, Williams and Utsey both transferred to Arkansas from Missouri last season.

Wingo, a 5.7 three-star recruit, was offered by Arkansas - as well as Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, West Virginia and others - coming out of De Smet High in St. Louis, but ultimately chose to stay home and signed with the Tigers in the 2021 class.

Aside from missing the South Carolina game with an injury, Wingo was a significant contributor for Missouri as a true freshman. He appeared in the other 12 games, even starting four, and finished the season with 27 tackles - including two for loss and one sack - and two quarterback hurries. He also had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown against North Texas.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wingo was Missouri’s fourth-highest graded defensive player, earning a 73.1 grade on 460 snaps. He generated 14 total pressures and had 15 “stops” - tackles that constitute a failure for the offense. Those figures would have ranked second among Arkansas’ defensive linemen this season, while his grade would have been the highest.

While the Razorbacks have a clear need for defensive linemen, it’s worth noting that LSU has a direct connection to Wingo. His high school coach, Robert Steeples, was hired as one of Brian Kelly’s defensive assistants with the Tigers last month.