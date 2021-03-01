HawgBeat - Moody earns SEC freshman of the week honor + mock draft review

Arkansas leading scorer Moses Moody takes this week's SEC freshman of the week award after helping the Hogs take down top-10 Alabama and LSU. Moody, despite shooting below 30% in both games, put up 24 points against the Tide and 18 points versus the Tigers

The bulk of the freshman's points this past week came from the charity stripe, going 16-19 and 11-14.

This is Moody's second freshman of the week award this season. He also won it in the second week of the season after dropping the exact same point totals versus UT-Arlington and Lipscomb.

The former Rivals top-50 player also had five boards, four assists and three blocks versus Alabama and eight rebounds and five assists against LSU.

Scoring 16.6 points per game, Moody is fourth amongst all DI hoops freshmen in scoring and he's second in free throws attempted and made amongst freshmen. He also now holds the Arkansas record for free throw percentage for a freshman at 82.3%.

Projected to be Arkansas's first one-and-done, the freshman's prospects are looking good entering the final week of SEC regular season play...