Moody selected by Warriors in 2021 NBA Draft

Moses Moody was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday.

By being taken in the top 14 picks of the draft, he is Arkansas’ first lottery pick since 2006, when Ronnie Brewer went 14th overall. Moody also joins an exclusive club of first-round picks from Arkansas, as he's just the 13th in school history, with the most recent being Bobby Portis in 2015.

The selection comes after a phenomenal freshman season in which he led the Razorbacks in scoring at 16.8 points per game. His 539 total points were one shy of matching Scotty Thurman’s UA freshman record set in 1992-93. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals, plus shot 42.7 percent from the floor, 35.8 percent from beyond the arc and 81.2 percent from the free throw line.

That production, coupled with a consistency that saw him score in double figures in all but four of his 32 games, helped Moody earn SEC Freshman of the Year honors and ultimately choose to become the first one-and-done player in UA history.

A four-star recruit who finished his high school career at Montverde Academy in Florida, Moody hod at least 25 reported offers from the likes of Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Kansas, Michigan, Oregon, Virginia and others.

Instead, the Little Rock native chose to return to his home state and play for the Razorbacks. Despite speculation by those around the program that he could be a one-and-done type of player, Moody was just No. 56 in the Rivals150, so he quickly evolved into a first-round pick in his lone collegiate season.