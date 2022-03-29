Moore enters portal after 1 season with Hogs

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Chance Moore has announced his intention to enter the portal and leave Arkansas.

The former Rivals150 signee from Georgia appeared in just five games as a true freshman this season. He shared his decision via Twitter on Tuesday, just three days after the Razorbacks were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

"First, I would like to thank Coach Musselman and the University of Arkansas for the opportunity to be a part of this great team," Moore wrote on Twitter. "I will never forget the memories my teammates and I have made.

"For me as a player, I learned a lot and improved in every way imaginable. I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this team and a part of the Razorback Community."

Ranked No. 117 overall, Moore was the only high school signee in Arkansas’ 2021 class. Coming out of McEachern High in Powder Springs, Ga., he turned down offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and several other high-major programs.

Once arriving at Arkansas, though, Moore did not factor into the Razorbacks’ rotation. In fact, his only playing time came late in blowout wins over Gardner-Webb, Central Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. He also logged 1 second against New Mexico State in the Round of 32.

Those five appearances added up to eight total minutes of playing time, in which the 6-foot-5 guard scored five points on 2 of 4 shooting, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc, grabbed three rebounds and committed two fouls.

That lack of playing time made Tuesday’s announcement expected, especially with a six-man 2022 signing class coming in. With the Razorbacks pursuing other players from the portal, the scholarship numbers indicated at least a player or two would have to leave to make room for the newcomers.