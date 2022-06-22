Moore wins first Gold Glove Award in UA history

After a year of flashy plays in the field, Arkansas’ Robert Moore won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the top second baseman in Division I baseball.

Moore beat out Coastal Carolina’s Matt McDermott and Central Michigan’s Mario Camilletti, it was announced Wednesday, becoming the first player in school history to receive the honor.

This season, Moore committed just two errors all season and had a .992 fielding percentage. He was part of 42 double plays and had 92 putouts for the Razorbacks.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, Moore thanked a long list of people who helped him get to where he is. One of the names he thanked multiple times was Razorback shortstop Jalen Battles -- the other half of arguably the top middle infield in the country.

“Thank you to Cayden (Wallace) and Jalen (Battles) for keeping the culture of infielders strong, competitive, and having relentless focus through practice and games,” Moore said.