FAYETTEVILLE — Even as Chad Morris preached about adding speed across the board and then did it by signing a top-20 recruiting class, one player still stands above the rest as the fastest on the team.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Jordan Jones topped out at 22.37 miles per hour during Arkansas’ offseason workouts, according to the GPS data collected by the staff.

However, strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll said last week that redshirt freshman cornerback LaDarrius Bishop - another in-state product - was right behind him.

“I told him I want to race him,” Jones said with a sly smile Monday afternoon. “We will see how it is. It’s just competition. He’s pretty fast and quick, too. I think it will be a good race one day.”