FAYETTEVILLE — Six Razorbacks were recognized by the SEC coaches on their all-conference and all-freshman teams released Tuesday.

The group is headlined by linebacker Grant Morgan, who was Arkansas’ lone first-team All-SEC selection. The second team featured wide receiver Treylon Burks, linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon.

Catalon was also one of three Razorbacks on the SEC All-Freshman team, joining offensive lineman Brady Latham and tight end Hudson Henry.

Before suffering an injury against Missouri, Morgan led the country in tackles with 111, which is still the most in the SEC. Included in that total are 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, plus he’s notched five pass breakups and had a game-clinching pick-six against Ole Miss.

Also a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Award as the country’s top former walk-on, Morgan is the first Arkansas player to earn first-team All-SEC honors since 2016, when offensive lineman Dan Skipper made the AP and coaches first team and running back Rawleigh Williams III was a first-team pick by the AP.

It’s the first time in six years that the Razorbacks have had a first-team All-SEC selection on defense, as linebacker Martrell Spaight was a first-team pick in 2014. Morgan is also just the third linebacker from Arkansas to earn first-team All-SEC accolades in the past 17 seasons, joining Spaight and Sam Olajubutu (2006).

Despite missing an entire game and most of another because of an injury, Burks put up incredible numbers for the Razorbacks this year. He’s caught 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. His 91.1 yards per game rank third in the SEC, behind only first-team selections Elijah Moore (149.1) from Ole Miss and DeVonta Smith (137.4) from Alabama.

Burks is Arkansas’ first All-SEC wide receiver since Drew Morgan in 2015, when he was a second-team pick by the AP. The Razorbacks’ last wide receiver on a coaches All-SEC team was Cobi Hamilton, who was a first-teamer in 2012.

Much like the two players previously mentioned, Pool missed a game with an injury, but still ranks third in the conference with 101 tackles. Catalon - who missed about the equivalent of one game because of two targeting penalties - is right behind him with 99 tackles, plus has three interceptions.

It has been a decade since the Razorbacks had an All-SEC safety, as Catalon is the first since Tramain Thomas was a second-team pick by the AP in 2010.

Catalon, Latham and Henry give Arkansas its most SEC All-Freshman selections in a single year since 2013, when it had four - Hunter Henry, Denver Kirkland, Alex Collins and Darius Philon.