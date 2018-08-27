FAYETTEVILLE – Cole Kelley will take the first snaps of the season Saturday, but Ty Storey will also play, head coach Chad Morris announced Monday.

The two quarterbacks battled for the starting job throughout the offseason and split first-team reps evenly before Morris made the decision Saturday. It was the result of Kelley emerging as the more consistent player over the last couple weeks of practice.

“We just felt like for the decision-making and what we felt like going into this first game that Cole had earned that right to start,” Morris said. “Doesn’t say that he’s the finisher, but he’s the starter.”

A redshirt sophomore from Lafayette, La., Kelley started four games for an injured Austin Allen last season.

He led the Razorbacks to comeback victories against Ole Miss and Coastal Carolina and ended the season with 1,038 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions on 87 of 151 passing (57.6 percent).

At 6-foot-7, 258 pounds, Kelley has a large frame that is difficult to bring down, which was another benefit of naming him the starter, offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said. Despite that size, he was also effective on the ground, scoring two rushing touchdowns.

“He’s not afraid to stand in there,” Craddock said. “Not to say that the other guys are afraid, I’m just saying that one of his strengths when you turned on the tape from last year when he did play, he’s standing in there taking some good, big hits.”

Storey – a redshirt junior from Charleston, Ark. – is a year older than Kelley, but has much less game experience. He has attempted only four passes, completing one for 3 yards, in five career appearances.

Although he won’t be taking the first snaps of the game, Morris said he told Storey to continue practicing as if he was the starter because he would likely still get plenty of reps against Eastern Illinois.

It is similar to what Morris did at his previous coaching stops with Tajh Boyd and Cole Stoudt, Stoudt and Deshaun Watson, and Matt Davis and Ben Hicks.

“Whoever is going to be in that second spot, they have to get prepared and ready for their time if it should arise or continue to go about preparing in case of an injury,” Morris said. “This is something that is not new to us and new to what I’m trying to do here.”

True freshman quarterbacks Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones could also see action Saturday and are listed as third-team quarterbacks alongside redshirt freshman Daulton Hyatt on the depth chart.

The new rule that allows players to appear in up to four games and maintain redshirt status will allow them to play at some point this year. The opener against an FCS opponent seems to be a great opportunity to do so, but Morris was non-committal Monday afternoon.

“Now, when and exactly the moment, I don’t know that and probably won’t know that until that moment,” Morris said. “I want them engaged and ready and prepared as if they were the starter.”

Although the quarterback battle did not produce a “clear-cut” No. 1 guy like Morris had hoped, he said he was pleased with the “good, healthy competition” between Kelley, Storey and the others. Regardless of who’s under center, Morris stressed to each quarterback the significance of their job.

“You’re the face of the university…when you’re put in that quarterback position,” Morris said. “It’s a big deal to play football for the University of Arkansas; it’s a bigger deal to be the starter for the University of Arkansas.”