Behind an update on the quarterback room and on the offensive line progress, one of the most anticipated updates from Chad Morris at SEC Media Days was on personnel changes.

It's been a relatively quiet summer for Arkansas compared to some other programs around the nation. The Hogs shed the majority of their transfers right after or in the weeks after the 2018 season.

They added A&M transfer Nick Starkel, SMU transfer Ben Hicks, and walk-ons from Colorado punter Sam Loy and linebacker Jake Yurachek but they couldn't address one key hole in their defense. To cover for the depleted linebacker group, Morris and John Chavis have made one major change.

"D'Vone McClure, we're taking Pluck and moving him from nickel to the will backer spot. Chief is excited about that and how it fits his athleticism a little better," Morris said Wednesday.

McClure's move from nickel, where he started six games last season, to linebacker makes a lot of sense. He has more SEC experience than any player that could've moved to Chief's room and there are young 4-star additions primed and ready to fill the void at nickel. Greg Brooks Jr. started the spring game at nickel after enrolling early and Jalen Catalon is definitely versatile enough to play both nickel and safety.

Another minor, though interesting, position move could give one athlete a chance to actually see the field this season.

"We moved Daulton Hyatt to receiver, doesn't mean we couldn't move him back to quarterback," Morris said. "He's athletic, and it's something that he wanted, we talked about it coming into summer. There's no reason why he can't be a core guy on our special teams. He's adapted well."

Hyatt, a former 3-star quarterback signee, only played four snaps at quarterback in the season opener again Eastern Illinois last season.

Though it was almost official, Morris also announced the return of running back TJ Hammonds to the squad.

"TJ is back, he came back this summer and he's been involved in summer workouts, so he's on our team," Morris said. "When TJ came back, he took a totally different approach. His drive, focus and commitment are at a whole different level."

The Razorbacks have not filled all their scholarships that they have available for the 2019 roster, they can still add two immediately eligible scholarship athletes. The goal was to add to the linebacker group or secondary with transfers but it has been slim pickens since the spring.

"You never know what happens, we'll hold on to those through fall camp and see what takes place," Morris said.

Check out the Razorbacks scholarship distribution chart heading into fall camp