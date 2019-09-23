FAYETTEVILLE — After its seventh loss to a team outside the Power Five in the last eight seasons, Arkansas must once again regroup heading into the heart of its SEC schedule.

The Razorbacks travel to Arlington, Texas, for the annual Southwest Classic against No. 23 Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday with a 2-2 record following Saturday’s disappointing 31-24 loss to FBS cellar-dweller San Jose State.

Speaking at his weekly press conference Monday afternoon, head coach Chad Morris reiterated that the performance was “unacceptable” and “embarrassing” before telling the fan base that the team would respond.

“We can either dwell on it or we can do something about it,” Morris said. “If I know these players and I know these coaches and I know what they stand for, they’ll do something about it and they’ll respond. I will be totally shocked if they don’t.”