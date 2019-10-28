FAYETTEVILLE — Despite being eight games into his second season at Arkansas, Chad Morris is still searching for consistency at the quarterback position.

With four games remaining in 2019, he has seemingly opened the job up to all four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Graduate transfers Nick Starkel and Ben Hicks have started five and three games this season, respectively, but redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones looked good off the bench against No. 1 Alabama.

As the Razorbacks prepare for Mississippi State, true freshman K.J. Jefferson could factor into the game plan because of the NCAA rule that would allow him to appear in the remaining games and maintain his redshirt.

“Whoever we feel like is the best opportunity for us to win that game is first and foremost who we’re going with,” Morris said. “I don’t know that right now at this point, but I do know that all options are on the table and we would love to have an opportunity to get some more of our younger guys in at times.”

Last week, the first-team reps at practice were believed to be split between Starkel and Hicks, but the media caught glimpses of Jones also getting some work with the first unit.