The Razorbacks have a lot of progress to make after losing ground in 2018, going 2-10 and 0-8 in SEC play, and it was clear that they needed to explore the transfer market. After missing out n Kelly Bryant, the Hogs threw there name in the ring for several other transfer players but no option made more sense than SMU's transfer quarterback Ben Hicks. Hicks visited Louisville on Thursday and Arkansas on Saturday before deciding to call the Hogs on Monday afternoon.

"I dreamed about playing in the SEC since I was a little kid,” Hicks said. “We had some success at SMU with Coach Morris’ offense, a lot of success really, and I feel like we can have the same success here so I am excited about it.”

Hicks started for Chad Morris as a redshirt freshman after the Mustangs' starting quarterback Matt Davis went down in the 2016 season opener against UNT. Hicks played the remaining 11 games of the season throwing for 2,930 yards with 19 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The first sign of the program's turnaround was the Mustangs' road victory over then-top 25 ranked Houston, led by Hicks' 228 yards and three touchdowns.

Hicks went into the 2017 season as the assumed starter but still had to compete against former Wisconsin quarterback DJ Gillins. Gillins was never healthy enough to truly compete against Hicks for the starting job but Morris inserted him in seven games for his mobility, which is not Hicks' calling card.

Where Hicks does excel is his arm strength, ability to run the up-tempo offense and his flexibility and football IQ to make plays. He threw for 3,569 yards, 33 touchdowns and 12 picks and left after the 2018 season with the program's career passing record topping 9,000 yards.

The addition of Hicks gives the Razorbacks a projected five scholarship quarterbacks in 2019. The other four, redshirt sophomore Daulton Hyatt, redshirt freshmen Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones and true freshman KJ Jefferson combine for a total 68 game snaps.

Hicks is accomplishing a rare feat, moving up to the SEC from the AAC, and it'll be no easy task. Even if Hicks completes at a higher percentage, like he did in 2017, he's still going to have a lot of pressure in his face and a very young receiving corps.

It'll take a lot of work to get five wins in 2019 if the team's 2018 performance is the jumping off point but the staff is going to need more time to develop Jefferson and at least now the Razorbacks have an experienced leader who's done it before.