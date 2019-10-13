Halfway through the 2019 season, Arkansas still has a giant question mark at quarterback.

For the second straight week, Ben Hicks came off the bench and nearly led the Razorbacks to an SEC win only to come up four points short. This time, though, he replaced an ineffective - rather than injured - Nick Starkel.

Unlike after the Texas A&M loss two weeks ago, head coach Chad Morris was non-committal about the starting quarterback position following Saturday’s 24-20 loss at Kentucky.

“We’ve got to get something that’s going to provide consistency and provide a spark for us,” Morris said. “And we’ll re-evaluate that as we get back in.”

When asked if he would chose between the two graduate transfers or possibly consider redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones and true freshman K.J. Jefferson, Morris said, “I think all options are open.”