Eleven practices into fall camp and the Arkansas quarterback battle appears to be far from settled. Chad Morris gave his former QB at SMU, Ben Hicks, the start in Saturday's first team scrimmage but, on a day-to-day, period-to-period basis, it sounds like the Head Hog hasn't seen any clear separation between Hicks and A&M grad transfer Nick Starkel.

"Well, it depends on what period you’re really talking about," Morris said Wednesday after practice. "I mean, there’s different periods, situations, and one guy may have a little bit better period than the other. But in a two-minute situation right here at the end, we had an opportunity to bring the ball down and both guys were leading their team down and we were unable to convert the two-minute situation offensively. So I’d say whether you lead your drive or not, lead your team down the field, it’s can you get them in the end zone?"

"All of them are showing flashes. All three, four of them are showing great flashes. But it’s consistency that we’re looking for."