Morris names permanent team captains, updates injuries on SEC Coaches' Call
Hear from the head hog on Wednesday morning on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. Chad Morris names his three permanent starters for the season, updates injuries for game one and more.
Can't listen? Read premium live updates.
**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.