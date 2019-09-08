Morris promises response to avoid 2018 repeat
Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
OXFORD, Miss. — When Arkansas blew a large lead at Colorado State last year, the collapse carried over and contributed to its embarrassing blowout loss to North Texas.
Following the Razorbacks’ disappointing 31-17 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday, head coach Chad Morris reminded his team of that stretch in the locker room and preached that they must respond when the Rams come to Fayetteville for a rematch next week.
“My message was real simple and brief and to the point: It’s all about a response,” Morris said. “A year ago this happened to us and we let one team beat us a few times.”
Although this Week 2 loss was different than last year’s trip to Fort Collins, Colo., in that the Razorbacks never led, it still provided several second-half disappointments.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news