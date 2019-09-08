News More News
Morris promises response to avoid 2018 repeat

Nick Starkel gets up after being knocked to the ground against Ole Miss.
Nick Starkel gets up after being knocked to the ground against Ole Miss. (Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

OXFORD, Miss. — When Arkansas blew a large lead at Colorado State last year, the collapse carried over and contributed to its embarrassing blowout loss to North Texas.

Following the Razorbacks’ disappointing 31-17 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday, head coach Chad Morris reminded his team of that stretch in the locker room and preached that they must respond when the Rams come to Fayetteville for a rematch next week.

“My message was real simple and brief and to the point: It’s all about a response,” Morris said. “A year ago this happened to us and we let one team beat us a few times.”

Although this Week 2 loss was different than last year’s trip to Fort Collins, Colo., in that the Razorbacks never led, it still provided several second-half disappointments.

