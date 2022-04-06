Moser leaving Arkansas' coaching staff

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — For the third straight offseason, Eric Musselman will have to find at least one new assistant coach.

Clay Moser, the lone remaining member of his original staff, announced Wednesday morning that he was moving on from the Razorbacks.

In a lengthy statement shared to Twitter, Moser thanked multiple people for the “amazing, exhilarating, lifetime memories” he made during his three seasons at Arkansas.

“My mother always used to say ‘when you are invited into someone else’s home, leave it better than you found it,’” Moser wrote. “She’d be proud. Woo Pig Sooie.”

When he was hired as part of Musselman’s first staff, Moser dropped down to the college level for the first time since being at Treasure Valley C.C. from 2001-02. His only other Division I job was as an assistant at North Carolina State from 1987-89.

Outside of those jobs, Moser spent most of his career at the professional level. He had a couple of NBA jobs, but otherwise worked in the G-League or old CBA. That included a couple of stops working under Musselman with the Los Angeles D-Fenders and Reno Bighorns.

During his time in Fayetteville, Moser helped the Razorbacks to a 73-28 overall record and back-to-back appearances in the Elite Eight the last two years.

His next step is not immediately known.

Replacing assistant coaches is nothing new for Musselman.

Following his first season, Chris Crutchfield left Arkansas to take a head coaching job at the Division II level. He was replaced by David Patrick, who lasted just one season before taking a similar position at Oklahoma.

The Razorbacks also had to replace Corey Williams, who spent two seasons at Arkansas before taking a similar job at Texas Tech. Patrick and Williams were replaced last offseason by Gus Argenal and Keith Smart.