FAYETTEVILLE — Chad Morris finally shed some light on a situation many had begun to speculate about in recent weeks.

Considering he hadn’t played since the San Jose State game and still has a redshirt available, there have been rumblings that running back Chase Hayden might become the latest player to take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule and transfer.

While the latter part of that may eventually happen, Morris at least confirmed that the Razorbacks are planning on redshirting the junior from Tennessee.

“After four games and where our running backs situation was with Rakeem (Boyd) playing so well and Devwah (Whaley) playing really well, barring any major injuries, we felt like that (was best) and we were both in agreeing that (let’s) see if we can do that and get through the season,” Morris said. “We’re not through there yet, but that’s our plans right now.”

Before suffering a concussion against San Jose State, Hayden has 12 carries for 39 yards. That brings his career total to 616 yards and five touchdowns on 130 carries.

His best season was as a freshman in 2017, when he averaged 5.3 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns before going down with a broken leg in the seventh game of the season.

QB Situation

With only a few days left until the Razorbacks host Mississippi State (3 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network), Morris hasn’t given any clues as to who he’ll start at quarterback.

Ben Hicks seems to be fully recovered from a left shoulder injury that he suffered against Auburn and that kept him out of the Alabama game. He has been the first-team quarterback during the period of practice immediately following the portion open to the media.