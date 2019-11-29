LITTLE ROCK – News broke over a week ago of a mumps outbreak on the University of Arkansas campus and students were informed Friday of nine reported cases. On Monday, the media was told the mumps were impacting the team but it wasn't until pregame Friday in Little Rock that the full list of scratches was released.

The following Razorbacks are out for undisclosed reasons including starting safety Kam Curl:

Kam Curl, Koilan Jackson, Malik Chavis, Ladarrius Bishop, Andrew Parker, Hudson Henry, Karch Gardiner

Starting in Curl's spott will likely be sophomore Myles Mason. Bishop was pushing for a permanent starting spot at corner over Jarques McClellion but is now missing his final game of the season. Behind McClellion and Montaric Brown are a slew of walk-ons.

Parker's absence, though not typically very important, is big for the Hogs against Missouri with Hayden Henry out for the final game after shoulder surgery last week.

True freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson was knocked out of the LSU game last weekend, was questionable all week and did not travel with the team.