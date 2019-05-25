The Arkansas players spoke and Eric Musselman delivered.

After receiving input from his squad on what kind of coach they'd like for their third assistant, Musselman has added Los Angeles Lakers assistant Clay Moser. Moser fits the NBA profile the players wanted and it seems like a home-run hire for Arkansas.

Not only has Moser coached for over 30 years in the pros, he's already successfully worked with Coach Musselman at five other stops in his career.

“Clay and I have worked together in the NBA, with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, and in the NBA Development League with the Reno Bighorns and Los Angeles Defenders’ Musselman said. “We also worked together with the Dominican National Team. Clay is an incredible ‘X and O’ coach and he has been at the forefront of basketball analytics. He loves player development and brings the NBA experience that our players look for and will soak up.”

Before accepting the job to join Corey Williams and Chris Crutchfield as Musselman's assistants, he was with the Lakers for seven years. First, he was a head advance NBA scout and then an assistant coach and director of basketball strategy.

Moser no doubt has the connections to the NBA that college players want to get them ready for the next level. As a former scout, he can prepare the players for what they should expect and work on to get in the NBA.

On top of his NBA and G-league resume, Moser has also been on the board of directors for USA Basketball. Moser began his career in the college game at NC State.