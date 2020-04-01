Eric Musselman has first-hand experience of what Arkansas’ newest player is capable of doing on the court.

His team was undefeated and ranked No. 6 nationally when it rolled into Albuquerque on Jan. 5, 2019, but - led by a near triple-double by Vance Jackson - New Mexico cruised to a dominant 85-58 upset win over Nevada.

Jackson, who announced Wednesday that he was transferring to Arkansas for his final season of eligibility, came off the bench and scored 18 points on 7 of 11 field goals - including 3 of 7 beyond the arc.

He also added 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. According to Sports-Reference’s Play Index, Jackson is the only player reach those numbers off the bench in a single game over the last 10 seasons.