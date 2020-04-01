News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 15:48:16 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Musselman has first-hand experience with Arkansas' newest grad transfer

Vance Jackson will play his final season at Arkansas as a graduate transfer.
Vance Jackson will play his final season at Arkansas as a graduate transfer. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Eric Musselman has first-hand experience of what Arkansas’ newest player is capable of doing on the court.

His team was undefeated and ranked No. 6 nationally when it rolled into Albuquerque on Jan. 5, 2019, but - led by a near triple-double by Vance Jackson - New Mexico cruised to a dominant 85-58 upset win over Nevada.

Jackson, who announced Wednesday that he was transferring to Arkansas for his final season of eligibility, came off the bench and scored 18 points on 7 of 11 field goals - including 3 of 7 beyond the arc.

He also added 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. According to Sports-Reference’s Play Index, Jackson is the only player reach those numbers off the bench in a single game over the last 10 seasons.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}