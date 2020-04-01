Musselman has first-hand experience with Arkansas' newest grad transfer
HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.
Eric Musselman has first-hand experience of what Arkansas’ newest player is capable of doing on the court.
His team was undefeated and ranked No. 6 nationally when it rolled into Albuquerque on Jan. 5, 2019, but - led by a near triple-double by Vance Jackson - New Mexico cruised to a dominant 85-58 upset win over Nevada.
Jackson, who announced Wednesday that he was transferring to Arkansas for his final season of eligibility, came off the bench and scored 18 points on 7 of 11 field goals - including 3 of 7 beyond the arc.
He also added 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. According to Sports-Reference’s Play Index, Jackson is the only player reach those numbers off the bench in a single game over the last 10 seasons.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news