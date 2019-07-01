Eric Musselman has hosted several 2020 targets on campus in the last few days including Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams and 5-star Bryce Thompson, but he's still not done with the transfer portal players. Visiting Monday for an official is Delaware transfer guard Ithiel Horton.

Horton told SBNation reporters he's trying to narrow things down fast and pick a new school quickly. He wrapped up a quick trip to Pitt on Sunday and will now spend 48 hours at Arkansas. Besides Pitt and Arkansas, Horton has also stated interest in Virginia Tech.