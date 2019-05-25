Musselman Hosting UNT Grad Transfer Ryan Woolridge
Despite being one over the scholarship limit already for his 2019 roster, Eric Musselman appears to still be on the hunt for more immediately eligible talent. Jon Rothstein reported late Friday night that Arkansas will host UNT grad transfer point guard Ryan Woolridge for a visit today.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news