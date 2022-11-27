Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman issued a statement Sunday regarding a postgame scuffle following the Hogs' 78-74 overtime win over San Diego State on Wednesday evening at the Maui Invitational.

"We recently played a highly contested and emotional game against an exceptional San Diego State team," Musselman said. "Shortly after the game, I and some members of our program responded with negative dialogue to a few San Diego State fans. I want to take this opportunity to apologize to the San Diego State community and especially to head coach Brian Dutcher, his staff, their excellent team, and their enthusiastic fans for this post-game interaction. We highly value, appreciate and respect our participation in the 2022 Maui Classic.”

The scuffle resulted in a fan coming down on the court, which was caught on video and went viral on social media.