The Arkansas Razorbacks are back home after a huge overtime win against Georgia Tech that moved them to 6-0 to start the Eric Musselman era.

Musselman and Mason Jones, who hit the game-winner, discuss that big win, preview Northern Kentucky, talk defensive identity, timeout philosophy, what they're thankful for this year and more.

Here's what Jones had to say about being prepared to hit the buzzer-beater:

"We always in practice work on late situations and (Musselman) put the ball in my hands and it's just crazy to know he trusts a lot in me, and for somebody to trust a lot in you like that you don't want to let them down. I tried my hardest to make the shot and I made it and it was good to see coach Musselman and the coaching staff happy because we wanted to win, and we owed (Georgia Tech) from last year. It was good to go to Georgia Tech and get a W."

Arkansas welcomes Northern Kentucky to Bud Walton on Saturday afternoon.