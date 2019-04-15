Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman will have several scholarships (three at the moment) to fill for next season's roster. He's already putting in a ton of work with available transfers and setting up visits.

Musselman has UNC Wilmington, former FAU PF Jeantal Cylla visiting this weekend and he'll host George Mason guard transfer Jaire Grayer next Monday, April 22, per the senior. Grayer was a 3-star prospect coming out of high school in Florida. The Flint, Michigan native played for IMG Academy.

The 6-foot-5 Grayer played all four seasons for George Mason but is in the process of getting a medical redshirt for his senior season where he had to miss all but seven games due to a foot injury that he had surgery for after his junior year. If the medical redshirt request is accepted by the Atlantic 10 and the conference of the school he chooses next, he'll be immediately eligible to play.

Grayer averaged roughly 30 minutes per game in his first three seasons, improved his points per game every season except, of course, the injured last season. He had 12.3 ppg in his junior year with 39.7% shooting, 7.3 boards per game and 1.3 assists per game. His best shooting percentage was recorded sophomore year at 42.1%. He also put on 20 pounds since high school and is now weighing in at 200 pounds.

Musselman has already been in contact with at least four transfer prospects and is in the process of scheduling a visit with a third transfer, Haanif Cheatham from Florida Golf Coast.