Musselman offers 4th in-state 2020 prospect: KK Robinson
Less than an hour after picking up an offer from Kansas, Khalen “KK” Robinson nabbed one from Arkansas.
The Bryant, Ark., guard is the fourth in-state prospect in the Class of 2020 offered by the Razorbacks’ new head coach, Eric Musselman, and all four are top-80 players in the Rivals150.
