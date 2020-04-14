Musselman offers fifth in-state 2022 prospect
The in-state crop of prospects is thick for the 2022 class and the Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to capitalize on the homegrown talent. Eric Musselman offered his fifth in-state sophomore on Tuesday afternoon, Morrilton small forward Joseph Pinion.
Three of the five prospects are already rated 4-stars by Rivals while the other two await their evaluations.
Rivals National Analyst Eric Bossi had this to say about Pinion and his game:
"I was immediately impressed by his size, ability to shoot from deep and his all-around game. I was also impressed by his effort level, matching the swagger with which he plays the game. He's got confidence, but doesn't come off as too cocky."
Pinion described himself as "a great shooter and ball-handler and also an unselfish playmaker."
The new 4-star now holds offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Tulsa, DePaul, Oral Roberts, UCA and South Alabama.
Other Early In-state Offers
Magnolia hooper Derrian Ford was Arkansas's first in-state 2022 offer back in May of 2019. He now has offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Rice, Oral Roberts, Florida, Auburn, Alabama, A&M and more. Ford is by far the most heavily pursued sophomore in the Natural State.
Sylvan Hills point guard Nick Smith earned his offer from Arkansas in June of 2019 and he now has offers from the Hogs, Texas, Florida, St. Johns, Tulsa, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and more. Smith visit Arkansas in August and in October.
Arkansas offered North Little Rock center Kelel Ware on January 17. He's since added offers from Alcorn State, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M. His first offer was from Oral Roberts. Ware came to visit Arkansas for the Red-White game in Barnhill.
Mills standout Javion Guy-King reported his Arkansas offer in August of 2019 and an offer from Alcorn State in February of this year.