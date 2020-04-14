The in-state crop of prospects is thick for the 2022 class and the Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to capitalize on the homegrown talent. Eric Musselman offered his fifth in-state sophomore on Tuesday afternoon, Morrilton small forward Joseph Pinion.

Three of the five prospects are already rated 4-stars by Rivals while the other two await their evaluations.

Rivals National Analyst Eric Bossi had this to say about Pinion and his game:

"I was immediately impressed by his size, ability to shoot from deep and his all-around game. I was also impressed by his effort level, matching the swagger with which he plays the game. He's got confidence, but doesn't come off as too cocky."

Pinion described himself as "a great shooter and ball-handler and also an unselfish playmaker."

The new 4-star now holds offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Tulsa, DePaul, Oral Roberts, UCA and South Alabama.