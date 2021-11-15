 Eric Musselman puts finishing touches on top-5 class for Arkansas Razorbacks
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 18:38:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Musselman puts finishing touches on top-5 class

Nick Smith Jr. is a five-star signee for Arkansas.
Nick Smith Jr. is a five-star signee for Arkansas. (Nick Wenger)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

FAYETTEVILLE — Despite a reputation for building teams through the transfer portal, it has taken Eric Musselman just three years to sign the best recruiting class in Arkansas history.

With Nick Smith Jr. and Derrian Ford officially signing over the weekend, the five-man 2022 class is complete and ranked No. 5 nationally by Rivals. Some outlets even have the group as high as No. 2.

The speed at which Musselman has elevated the Razorbacks into a program that routinely lands elite prospects has even surprised the third-year coach himself.

“I think that we were hopeful to recruit in the top 20 in the country and then have a couple years in the first four years of being in the top 10,” Musselman said. “We wanted to recruit at a high level. I don’t think anybody really knows at all (how it’ll go) until you dive into the thing.”

Arkansas rounds out the top five classes in the country, with the only teams ahead of it being three blue bloods - Kentucky (No. 1), Duke (No. 2) and Kansas (No. 4) - and a fellow surging SEC team in Alabama (No. 3).

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}