HawgBeat - Musselman's pregame antics can be traced back to high school coach

Whether it’s rising up from the dead like WWE legend The Undertaker to depict the team’s NCAA Tournament hopes, or using mini toilets to “flush away” a bad game, Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman has found all sorts of ways to keep his players motivated and focused.

“I have probably four-to-five books in the office, and we keep adding to it every single day of ideas," Musselman said. "And usually we come up with three or four a week, and 90% of them get thrown away because we only need 30 per year, 27 this year. But yeah, I have fun with it.”

The inspiration for the Head Hog's pregame shenanigans come from all sorts of realms: from sports entertainment legends to a standard home pest. These ideas may seem far-fetched or cheesy to those outside the Arkansas program, but the coaches and players not only welcome these creative approaches, they take them seriously, despite their lighthearted manner on social media.

“The pregame stuff we take really seriously. It's our last opportunity to get a theme for that particular night," Musselman shared.

Even though the team takes these messages seriously, they also serve as a reminder to have a little fun.

“I thought that [the starting gate] was really good," senior Justin Smith said." In a way, it brings a little bit of humor. It kind of lightens the mood a little bit. Because a lot of times going into games, it’s all serious. You have to remember that this is a game and it’s supposed to be fun, and you’re supposed to have fun with it. And I think by him doing that it just makes us all feel a little bit more at ease, that if we’re stressed about the game or worried about the game or whatever, it kind of just puts our mind at rest.”

While Musselman has seemingly perfected the art of the pre-game motivational speech, he says he can’t take credit for all of it.

“I had a high school coach, Biff Lloyd, that was really creative in what he did, and I always thought that we had fun leading up to going out to play. I think it kind of started there,” Musselman said.

As his career took him to the NBA and Musselman read more books and met more figures in the sports world, he started borrowing methods from all over, extending past the well-known influences of Doc Rivers and his dad.