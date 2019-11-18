The Razorbacks enter game 4 of the 2019-20 season undefeated largely on the back of impeccable team defense. Arkansas's defense being so good has more than overcompensated for the somewhat lackluster offense that currently ranks 170th in the nation in points per game.

Arkansas shooting under 45 percent from the field as a team and under 30 percent from deep has led to head coach Eric Musselman trying some detailed shot studying with his guys:

"Some of our guys, we want them to look at clips of maybe all of their misses they've had," Musselman said Monday. "Are they missing long? Are they missing short? Missing right, missing left? Are you shooting it off the bounce? Or are they catch and shoots? How close was the defense to you on your shot attempts?

"All of those things we're constantly trying to evolve as a staff with our guys and with our individual players when a guys has some misses on a particular night to build their confidence up and kind of for them to self-diagnose their own game."