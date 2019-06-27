Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman spoke to the media on Thursday morning for the summer SEC teleconference and among topics discussed was the new 3-point line.

The NCAA approved the extension of the DI 3-point line to the international distance of 22-feet, 1-and-3/4 inches at the beginning of June with these three intentions in mind:

- Making the lane more available for dribble/drive plays from the perimeter.

- Slowing the trend of the 3-point shot becoming too prevalent in men’s college basketball by making the shot a bit more challenging, while at the same time keeping the shot an integral part of the game.

- Assisting in offensive spacing by requiring the defense to cover more of the court.

Musselman, who has stated he's all in favor of have universal rules and guidelines from college to the pros, says he's already got the new line measured on his practice court. He outlined how he thinks it could benefit his team next season: